LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Burbank community is taking a stand against street racing after a deadly crash.
About 50 people held a rally outside Burbank City Hall Tuesday evening to demand action following the deaths of 21-year-old Cerain Baker, 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam.
According to police, the three were hit by a vehicle that authorities said was racing last week. A fourth person was injured in the crash.
Demonstrators called for more enforcement because they say racing happens too often on Glen Oaks near Andover.
“None of us want anyone to go through this. This is the hardest thing ever,” said family member Sabrina Castro.
The demonstration happened during a City Council meeting that was not open to the public.
The Mayor of Burbank sent a statement that read in part: “City Council and staff look forward to working with all community members to help heal and educate about the dangers of illegal street racing, so that we can prevent a tragedy like this from happening again in Burbank.”