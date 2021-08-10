HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – At a Huntington Beach park Tuesday evening, authorities held a town hall event to update the public with the details from a Saturday shooting that claimed the life of a home inspector and wounded two other people.
Police identified 66-year-old Michael Alderson as the man killed by 59-year-old Roger Nemeth.
According to police, Nemeth was involved in a year’s long family dispute over the sale of his now father’s home in the 4500 block of Opperta Drive. Nemeth’s father passed away approximately five years ago.
Neighbors said that the suspect’s sister showed up Saturday morning with what police saw was a group of real-estate professionals, which included the 66-year-old victim, Alderson.
That's when Nemeth shot Alderson and two others, according to police.
Police said that Nemeth suffered a gunshot wound of his own, but it is unclear how that happened.
Chief of Police, Julian Harvey, declined to release any more details and asked that everyone bear with the department, which residents appeared okay with.
"For me, the biggest thing was there's always rumors, right, and speculation, and it was nice to hear information first hands so that I could put all the rumors to rest," Tracy Souders, who lives in Huntington Beach, said.
Police said Nemeth has yet to be booked while he’s still recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital. However, he was charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.