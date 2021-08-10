CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man in his 20s was discovered shot to death in a car in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of North Hills late Monday night.

Just before midnight, Los Angeles police discovered the victim slumped in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of the road in the 9600 block of Columbus Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim may have been involved in an altercation with a pedestrian prior to the killing, police said. There was no immediate suspect information.

It’s unclear if the killing was gang-related.