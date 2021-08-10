LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported increasing coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Monday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
There were 2,919 confirmed cases reported and six new deaths. Additionally, in the past two weeks, L.A. County saw daily hospitalizations nearly double.
As of Monday, there were 1,437 individuals hospitalized with coronavirus up from 745 on Monday, July 26.
The increase in hospitalizations is largely attributed to unvaccinated Angelenos, while numbers remain low among those who are vaccinated.
Officials said the number of cases and deaths were likely to reflect reporting delays from over the weekend.
On top of that, emergency rooms were also seeing younger people, including kids, showing up with coronavirus infections.
On top of that, emergency rooms were also seeing younger people, including kids, showing up with coronavirus infections.

As a result, the city and county of L.A. are each looking at requiring proof of vaccine for some indoor places. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected to talk about the vaccine requirements at a meeting in two weeks, and the city of L.A. officials are set to discuss the matter at the next city council meeting on Wednesday.
The American Academy of Pediatrics said in December that kids under 17 accounted for just 12% of cases nationwide, and that’s now up to 14.3%.