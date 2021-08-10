LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed pitcher Corey Knebel Tuesday and placed right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly on the injured list.
The Dodgers activated RHP Corey Knebel and placed RHP Joe Kelly on the injured list.READ MORE: Douglas Alba Of Cypress Charged With Torturing, Abusing 3 Children, Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 10, 2021
Knebel, 30, has been out of action since being placed on the injured list on April 24 with a right lat strain.
He made six rehab appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 0-0 with a 1.59 ERA (1 ER/5.2 IP) and 11 strikeouts.
Prior to the injury, he appeared eight games with the Dodgers, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA (3 ER/6.0 IP) and nine strikeouts.READ MORE: LA County Supervisors Ratify Emergency COVID Vaccination Order To Include Exemptions, Testing Options
He is in his seventh season in the Major Leagues and he is a 7-11 record with 59 saves and a 3.34 ERA (90 ER/242.1 IP) and 345 strikeouts in 247 games.
Knebel was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford on December 2, 2020.
Kelly, 33, is 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA (11 ER/29.2 IP) and 35 strikeouts this season.
In two seasons with the Dodgers, he is a combined 7-4 with a 3.86 ERA (39 ER/91.0 IP) and 106 strikeouts.
He is entering his 10th season in the Major Leagues and is a combined 50-29 with a 3.87 ERA (308 ER/716.1 IP) and 604 strikeouts.MORE NEWS: Nearly $15 Million Approved To Renovate Breed Street Shul In Boyle Heights, Once The Center Of Jewish Life In Los Angeles
The Corona native was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Riverside.