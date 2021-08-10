LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Wednesday, visitors at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities or intermediate care facilities in California will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID- 19 test.
The requirement was part of a state Public Health Officer Order issued on Aug. 5 that also requires all workers at health care facilities to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.
The visitation order requires the affected healthcare facilities to verify visitors are fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID test, with the test specimen collected within 72 hours of the visit.
Health facilities also must maintain records of vaccine/testing verifications of visitors.
Meanwhile, those visiting health facilities are continued to be required to wear face coverings.
People visiting a patient in critical condition, “when death may be imminent,” may be given an exemption. The rules also do not apply to people conducting a solely outdoor visit that does not require entering the building.
"As we respond to the dramatic increase in cases, transmission prevention measures must be increased for the protection of the patients in the facilities referenced in this order," according to the mandate from state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon. "This can be done by reducing the risk that visitors to these facilities are bringing COVID-19 from the community and introducing it into these settings."
As of Tuesday, there were 1,503 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County.