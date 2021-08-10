LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Christina Applegate announced late Monday night that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 49-year-old Emmy-winner, who posted the news on Twitter, said the diagnosis came a few months ago.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–h— blocks it.”

MS is an unpredictable autoimmune disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the sheaths that protect nerve fibers. Mild cases can involve symptoms such as blurred vision, numbness, fatigue and anxiety. More severe cases can lead to loss of movement and paralysis.

There is no cure. The cause of the disease remains a mystery.

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action,’” Applegate wrote. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Applegate had a double mastectomy in 2008 to treat breast cancer.

Applegate is best known for “Married with Children,” “Anchorman,” “Bad Moms” and “Dead to Me.”