LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A crash sparked by an apparent road rage incident claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Long Beach this weekend.

Officers responded to the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street following a report of a crash just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a collision.

The woman, 23-year-old Krista Nichols, was suffering from critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two others, her boyfriend and his 10-year-old son Nathan, were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Nichols was a passenger in a GMC pickup truck that was involved in a road rage incident with a second car that police said tried to disengage. A third car pulling away from a curb and uninvolved in the road rage incident was then struck by the GMC. That’s when police say the driver of the GMC lost control and struck a parked, unoccupied car.

Nichols and her unborn child died at a hospital. She was believed to be 8 months pregnant.

The driver of the GMC, who police identified as 26-year-old Miguel Larios, was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said. His bail was set at $200,000.

Nichols is survived by her 5-year-old son Theo, who will now be in the custody of his grandparents. A GoFundMe was set up for the family to help with the funeral and other expenses.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at (562)570-7355.