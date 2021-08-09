CYPRESS (CBSLA) – Thousands of Southern California Edison customers in Cypress and Buena Park were without power Monday morning because of an outage.
At its height, the outage, which was first reported at around 5 a.m., left more than 18,250 customers without electricity. According to SCE’s outage map, the cause was centered near Morris Elementary School in the 9900 block of Graham Street.
As of 8 a.m., over 11,200 customers were still without power.
It was unclear what may have sparked the outage. There was no estimate on when power would be fully restored.