CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood, KCAL 9, Magic Castle, The Magic Castle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s Magic Castle has extended its hours back to pre-COVID operations.

The world-famous private clubhouse for magicians will be open seven nights a week and host Saturday and Sunday brunches.

READ MORE: Alhambra Unified School District Sees Flurry Of Last-Minute Requests For Virtual Learning

All performing theaters will be open and guest passes will be accepted.

READ MORE: Museum Of Tolerance Set To Reopen Thursday

All patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of attendance. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.

After being closed for over a year the club, located at 7025 Franklin Ave. in Hollywood, reopened its doors in May at limited capacity.

MORE NEWS: Health Officials Say Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Leveling Off

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)