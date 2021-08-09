LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s Magic Castle has extended its hours back to pre-COVID operations.
The world-famous private clubhouse for magicians will be open seven nights a week and host Saturday and Sunday brunches.
All performing theaters will be open and guest passes will be accepted.
All patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of attendance. Masks are required when not eating or drinking.
After being closed for over a year the club, located at 7025 Franklin Ave. in Hollywood, reopened its doors in May at limited capacity.
