LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported increasing coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Monday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
There were 2,919 confirmed cases reported and six new deaths. Additionally, in the past two weeks, L.A. County saw daily hospitalizations nearly double.READ MORE: Museum Of Tolerance Set To Reopen Thursday
As of Monday, there were 1,437 individuals hospitalized with coronavirus up from 745 on Monday, July 26.READ MORE: Health Officials Say Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are Leveling Off
The increase in hospitalizations is largely attributed to unvaccinated Angelenos, while numbers remain low among those who are vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Ex-LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez Charged With Manslaughter In Off-Duty Costco Shooting Which Killed Man, Injured Parents
Officials said the number of cases and deaths were likely to reflect reporting delays from over the weekend.