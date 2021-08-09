LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beach-goers were advised Monday of potentially hazardous water conditions at two Los Angeles County beaches.
The county Department of Public Health told people to use caution swimming, surfing and playing in the water at Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and near the Santa Monica Pier, particularly around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.
Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov.
