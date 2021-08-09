CARPINTERIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a former employee of the exclusive Cate School in Santa Barbara County at the center of a sexual abuse investigation is facing similar charges in Colorado.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials, who have been following up on several reports of sexual abuse at the exclusive boarding school, identified 27-year-old Da'Jon Tyrik James Monday as the suspect in their investigation. Authorities began investigating the allegations in April, served search warrants on the campus in late June, and went public with the investigation in July.
It's not clear when James worked at Cate School or for how long. According to Boulder County, Colo. jail records, he was arrested on July 28 on suspicion of sex assault involving four female students at the Dawson School, where he worked as a music teacher. Boulder County sheriff's officials say the students, who range in age from 17 to 19 years old, reported they were subjected to behavior that included explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, and fondling on school property, during school hours.
James has since been freed on bail. He has not been charged with any crime related to the Santa Barbara County allegations, but investigators say they are in contact with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives have identified several sexual assault survivors who were both current and former students of Cate School. However, detectives believe there are other survivors and witnesses have not yet been found or contacted.
Anyone with information about the Cate School investigation can contact Detective Sgt. Mark Valencia at (805) 681-3232.