WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — Coronavirus cases were once again overwhelming certain local hospitals.
In Los Angeles County, about 1,383 people remained hospitalized due to COVID-19. That accounts for about 23 percent of the coronavirus cases that have resulted in hospitalizations statewide presently. Of those, about 22 percent of those cases were in the intensive care units.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In Bell Gardens; Probe Underway
The rise in the Delta variant has led to some non-emergency, non-COVID-19 cases being turned away at certain hospitals. For instance, in Orange County, Gene Robinson slipped and fell and said she had to be rushed to a hospital thirty minutes away as she was initially turned away from one hospital that was impacted by the number of coronavirus cases in the emergency room.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, between May 1st and the middle of July, 92 percent of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.READ MORE: Friends, Family Gather In Seal Beach To Celebrate Life Of Theater Shooting Victim, Rylee Goodrich
Such has led to frustration by those who are vaccinated as the number of cases requiring hospitalizations are among those who remained unvaccinated.
“We’re all doing the right thing and yet, we’re suffering along with everyone else who, for whatever reason, decided not to get vaccinated,” said Laura Oatman, a Newport Beach resident.
“It’s heartbreaking for me. It’s preventable. Please, I’m just begging people to get vaccinated,” said Supervisor Katina Foley of Orange County. Presently, about 65 percent of O.C. residents are vaccinated.MORE NEWS: David Reynoso, El Monte's Police Chief, Tests Positive For COVID-19
As of Saturday, there were 4,300 new coronavirus cases in LA County.