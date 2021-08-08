LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a crash sparked by road rage claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Long Beach this weekend.
Officers responded to the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street following a report of a crash just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a collision.
The woman was suffering from critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two others were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was a passenger in a GMC pickup truck that was involved in a road rage incident with a second car that police said tried to disengage. A third car pulling away from a curb and uninvolved in the road rage incident was then struck by the GMC. That’s when police say the driver of the GMC lost control and struck a parked, unoccupied car.
The woman and her unborn child died at a hospital. She was believed to be 8 months pregnant.
The driver of the GMC was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said. He was identified by police as Miguel Larios, 26, of Long Beach. His bail was set at $200,000.
Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at (562)570-7355.