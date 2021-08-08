COMPTON (CBSLA) – St. John’s Well Child and Family Center hosted a popup vaccine clinic outside Our Lady of Victory Church in Compton Sunday after worship services.

Adrian Saucedo, who is ready to start the ninth grade, was one of about 100 people who took advantage of the vaccine clinic.

“To feel safer, that’s the main reason I want it,” Saucedo said. “I wanna be prepared and stay on school.”

President of St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, Jim Mangia, said the lack of vaccine prevalence in communities with a large immigrant population are generally the result of a lack of time.

“We’re really trying now to reach the most difficult, the most hesitant and those who have least access to healthcare care services and to the vaccine,” Mangia said. “A lot of it has to do with people having three jobs and raising four kids. So, when do they have time to get the vaccine?”

According to Mangia, it’s also about getting the message across that everyone, regardless of immigration status, is eligible to get the vaccine.

“We believe everyone has a fundamental human right to health and what we need for health right now is the COVID vaccine,” he said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said that clinics like this one are making a difference.

“I think the secret sauce is at the community where people have the opportunity to ask their questions one on one,” Mitchell said. “It’s making sure you have access to physicians and other trusted voices. To be here and have your Catholic priest tell you this is the responsible thing to do for your family is a big deal.”

Mitchell added that there’s still a lot of work left to do, with only 63% of the county fully vaccinated and cases on the rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

There are 26 St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers in South LA, East LA and Compton, and just like if you go get a vaccination at a city or county site, they’re all free.