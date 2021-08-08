LOMITA (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives were searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man death in Lomita Sunday.
The shooting in the 25400 block of Oak Street was reported at 4:16 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Ortiz.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was available.
