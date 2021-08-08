CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOMITA (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives were searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man death in Lomita Sunday.

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking a person suspected of shooting another man to death Sunday in Lomita. (CBSLA)

The shooting in the 25400 block of Oak Street was reported at 4:16 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was available.

 

