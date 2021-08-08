MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a child was killed in a house fire in Moreno Valley that left four Sheriff’s deputies injured.
The fire was reported in the 24300 block of Dolan Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
It was there that deputies arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.
“Without regard to their personal safety, deputies entered the home and rescued two victims.” authorities said in a press release. “Unfortunately, the smoke and heat prevented deputies from reentering the residence for the child.”
Authorities said that "multiple deputies and victims sustained injuries." They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
“I cannot even imagine what the deputies, victims, and everyone at this incident went through,” said Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez, Mayor of Moreno Valley. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family for the loss of their child, and for our responders to be at peace after experiencing such a traumatic event. On behalf of the City, I thank our first responders for their heroic acts.”