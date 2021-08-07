LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Cody Bellinger homered off Angels starter Jaime Barria.

Corey Seager led off the eighth with an infield single and advanced to second on Will Smith’s one-out hit. That set the stage for Taylor, who lined a sinker from Junior Guerra (2-2) into left-center. Left fielder Justin Upton wasn’t able to get to it in time and slipped as the ball rolled to the wall before it was retrieved by Brandon Marsh.

Brusdar Graterol (2-0) worked out of a jam in the eighth to get the win. The Angels had runners on first and second but Graterol retired the next two hitters, including whiffing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani — who came on as a pinch-hitter — on a 101.5 mph fastball to end the inning.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth for his 23rd save.

The Dodgers scored twice in the first before the Angels rallied in the third. They tied it on three straight hits and then took the lead when Max Muncy dropped an infield popup.

Trea Turner drew a leadoff walk in the first and scored on Muncy’s double. Muncy advanced to third on Mookie Betts’ fly ball and came home on a base hit by Seager to make it 2-0.

David Fletcher’s one-out double in the third began the Angels’ outburst. José Iglesias followed with an RBI double and beat Bellinger’s throw to the plate from center on a single by Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin advanced to second on the throw. It appeared he would be stranded when Jo Adell hit a sky-high popup, but Muncy dropped it just in front of the mound. Gosselin had already crossed the plate by the time third baseman Justin Turner retrieved the ball.