HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was killed and three other adults were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting at a Huntington Beach home.

A family dispute turned deadly after a shooting was reported at 10:51 a.m. in the 4500 block of Operetta Street, Huntington Beach Police Capt. Tim Martin said.

“This appears to be about an ongoing family dispute over property,” said Chief Julian Harvey of the Huntington Beach Police Department. “What we believe happened is that some real estate professionals came to take a look at the residence, at which point the shooting occurred.”

Officers are not saying if the man killed was a family member or a real estate professional that came to look at the home. However, they believe one of the three people shot may be the suspect.

“We were obviously concerned bc we have a three-month-old son and it’s so close to home,” said Kendra Gomez, a neighbor. “It is very scary because I hope to walk my son in a stroller one day and not be scared about what’s going on, so it’s alarming.”

The four victims were found outside the house, Martin said. All were taken by paramedics to hospitals, where one man died.

The three people injured are expected to survive, investigators said.

The original call received by police was of a “shooting in progress,” Martin said. The Huntington Beach SWAT team was dispatched to the scene.

No suspect information was available.

At 12:24 p.m., police sent a tweet asking the public to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger Avenue, between Bolsa Chica Road and Fantasia Lane.

“While the area has been secured & there is no current safety threat, we are asking all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out of the area,” the tweet said.

“While the area has been secured and there is no current safety threat, we ask all residents the area to please stay indoors,” the Huntington Beach PD tweeted.

Due to an ongoing investigation, we are asking everyone to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger, btwn Bolsa Chica & Fantasia. While the area has been secured & there is no current safety threat, we ask all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) August 7, 2021

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)