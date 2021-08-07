HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was killed and three other adults were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting at a Huntington Beach home.
A family dispute turned deadly after a shooting was reported at 10:51 a.m. in the 4500 block of Operetta Street, Huntington Beach Police Capt. Tim Martin said.
The four victims were found outside the house, Martin said. All were taken by paramedics to hospitals, where one man died.
The three people injured are expected to survive, investigators said.
The original call received by police was of a “shooting in progress,” Martin said. The Huntington Beach SWAT team was dispatched to the scene.
No suspect information was available.
At 12:24 p.m., police sent a tweet asking the public to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger Avenue, between Bolsa Chica Road and Fantasia Lane.
“While the area has been secured & there is no current safety threat, we are asking all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out of the area,” the tweet said.

Due to an ongoing investigation, we are asking everyone to avoid the neighborhood south of Edinger, btwn Bolsa Chica & Fantasia. While the area has been secured & there is no current safety threat, we ask all residents in the area to please stay indoors while officers clear out.
— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) August 7, 2021
