ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Authorities with the Arcadia Police Department said Saturday a suspected drunk driver may have triggered an accident that killed a motorist in another vehicle and seriously injured the passenger.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Las Tunas Drive. A male motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Steven Castillo of Arcadia PD.
The victim’s injured passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then rushed by paramedics to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena.
"The driver and solo occupant of the second vehicle appeared uninjured, but was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol," Castillo said.
The driver was taken to Huntington Memorial for further evaluation.
“The suspect’s vehicle was traveling east on Las Tunas Drive at a high rate of speed,” Castillo said. “The suspect lost control of the vehicle, which crossed over the raised median and collided with the victim vehicle, in a head-on type collision.”
Arcadia police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 626-574-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
