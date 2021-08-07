ACTON (CBSLA) –It took Los Angeles County firefighters about 30 minutes Saturday to put out a brush fire in Acton that started in a pair of big rig cargo trailers being used for storage.
The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at East Carson Mesa Road and North Rough Road and reported as a quarter-acre brusher that later grew to nearly 3 acres before forward progress was stopped about 6 p.m., according to an L.A. County Fire Department dispatcher.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
