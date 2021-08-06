LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested for hitting and injuring a mother and her child, who was riding in a stroller, in Marina Del Rey Friday morning, and then trying to flee the scene.
The collision occurred at 8:42 a.m. at Speedway and Galleon Street.
According to Los Angeles police, the car struck the two and then tried to speed away, but crashed.
The woman and child were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.
The suspect was arrested. The driver's gender and name were not immediately confirmed.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The exact circumstances of the wreck are under investigation.