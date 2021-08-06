CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that they were searching for two suspects that stole a pair of exotic birds from a business in the Canoga Park area.
The suspects broke into the business, located in the 21700 block of Sherman Way, by removing a glass door in an alleyway at the rear of the building at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement by LAPD.
A Major Mitchell’s cockatoo named Abbey was stolen, along with a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Paco, police said.
One suspect was described as male, approximately 20 to 25-years-old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt and black tennis shoes.
The second suspect was described as a person of “unknown gender” of the same age range and same height, but weighing between 120 and 140 pounds, wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and blue tennis shoes.
A cash reward is being offered if the two parrots are located, and anyone with information on the burglary was asked to contact LAPD Topanga Area
Detective Gudino at 818 756-5880. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.