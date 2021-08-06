LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department Friday provided updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department.
According to the EMD, eight LAPD sworn employees and two civilian employees have died from COVID-19 complications.
The LAPD’s eighth COVID-related death occurred Monday, when Officer Becky V. Strong, who was most recently assigned to the department’s South Division Traffic, died.
The LAPD has 2,822 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with one reported reinfection.
As of Thursday, 105 LAPD employees are self-isolating at home and recovering due to exposure, while 2,725 employees have returned to work, the EOC reported.
Meanwhile, the LAFD reports two sworn employees have died from the virus.
To date, 995 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 employees are recovering at home due to exposure. The EMD reported 970 LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty.
