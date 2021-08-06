LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sprinter and Los Angeles native Allyson Felix won her record-tying 10th Olympic track and field medal Friday morning when she took bronze in the women’s 400 meters.
Felix, the most-decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with nine medals — six golds, three silvers and now one bronze — tied Carl Lewis for 10 Olympic medals.
The 35-year-old Felix came in third in the 400 meter final Friday, posting a time of 49.46 seconds.
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas took gold with a time of 48.36, and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic earned silver with a time of 49.20.
Felix will have a final chance to add to her medal total Saturday when she runs in the women's 4×400 meter relay, which is set to start at 5:30 a.m.
