By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sprinter and Los Angeles native Allyson Felix won her record-tying 10th Olympic track and field medal Friday morning when she took bronze in the women’s 400 meters.

Allyson Felix of Team USA reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6, 2021. (Getty Images)

Felix, the most-decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with nine medals — six golds, three silvers and now one bronze — tied Carl Lewis for 10 Olympic medals.

The 35-year-old Felix came in third in the 400 meter final Friday, posting a time of 49.46 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas took gold with a time of 48.36, and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic earned silver with a time of 49.20.

Felix will have a final chance to add to her medal total Saturday when she runs in the women’s 4×400 meter relay, which is set to start at 5:30 a.m.

