LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A La Habra Police officer was transported to a local trauma center after being shot Friday evening in front of the police station, according to authorities.
LA County Fire Department responded to a call, at about 7:11 p.m., of two patients hurt in the 15o block of North Euclid Street.
According to a member of the La Habra City Council, the suspect was also shot and has died at the scene.
Reporting from the scene in La Habra, CBSLA’s Rick Montanez reports that neighbors said they heard three to five gunshots and then a lot of commotion. They also said they heard an officer shout, “Drop the gun.”
Neighbors tell me they heard 3-5 gunshots and then a lot of commotion. They heard an officer shout 'drop the gun' | @CBSLA https://t.co/DFrdW7OhMX pic.twitter.com/RDt2pipBJ4

— Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) August 7, 2021
— Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) August 7, 2021
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.