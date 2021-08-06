CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Police Shooting, InstaStory, La Habra, La Habra Police Department, Officer Involved Shooting

LA HABRA (CBSLA) – A La Habra Police officer was transported to a local trauma center after being shot Friday evening in front of the police station, according to authorities.

LA County Fire Department responded to a call, at about 7:11 p.m., of two patients hurt in the 15o block of North Euclid Street.

READ MORE: Dixie Fire In Northern California Is Third Largest Wildfire In State History

According to a member of the La Habra City Council, the suspect was also shot and has died at the scene.

Reporting from the scene in La Habra, CBSLA’s Rick Montanez reports that neighbors said they heard three to five gunshots and then a lot of commotion. They also said they heard an officer shout, “Drop the gun.”

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for details. 

MORE NEWS: Councilman Introduces Motion To Speed Up Rental Assistance Payment Process

 