LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office Friday announced that vote-by-mail ballots for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election will begin arriving in mailboxes soon.
The office is mailing the ballots to all registered voters. The ballots will begin arriving as early as this weekend, but most registered voters will receive their ballots by Aug. 16.
Voters can track the mailing of their Vote by Mail ballot with Where’s My Ballot.
Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan encouraged voters to return their mail-in ballot early. There are several safe return options available:
— return by mail, no postage required; must be postmarked by Election Day;
— drop off at a ballot drop box; all drop boxes will be open by Aug. 16; or
— drop off at a Vote Center.
Locations can be found here.
