The right humidifier will make a room more comfortable and keep skin healthy. Some humidifiers can even be used with essential oils and medicinal vapors.

Humidity can majorly impact health and well-being. If your home doesn’t have sufficient humidity, it can aggravate respiratory issues and dry out your skin. In the event of an excess, you run the risk of promoting the growth of mold, mildew, bacteria and even insects, such as house dust mites, all of which thrive in damp, warm environments.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30 to 50 percent. Unless your house is already equipped with a humidifier, investing in an efficient, more portable model can help balance the humidity in your home by infusing moisture back into its airflow.

CBS Essentials rounded up a selection of humidifiers for every home, including both warm- and cool-mist humidifiers, small humidifiers, whole-house humidifiers and even one that resembles a candle.

Canopy no-mist humidifier

Canopy is marketed as a humidifier with both beauty and breathing benefits. Unlike cool- or warm-mist humidifiers, the minimalist gadget features no-mist technology, which, reviewers say, keeps humidity at an optimal level. The makers also claim that this tech reduces the spread of viruses; alleviates cold and allergy symptoms; and keeps skin hydrated. There’s also an optional aroma diffusion feature for those who like essential oils.

$150 at getcanopy.com

Levoit warm- and cool-mist humidifier

A budget-friendly Amazon favorite, this one-room humidifier (up to 750 square feet) offers both warm- and cool-mist options with the convenience of a remote control. It features a setting which automatically senses humidity level and adjusts mist accordingly. It’s also quiet and easy-to-clean.

$80 at Amazon

Crane Adorables hippo humidifier

Catering to babies and young children with its animal design, this compact, whisper-quiet gadget from Crane controls humidity for a 500 square foot room. It runs for up to 24 hours and is equipped with an automatic shut-off in case it runs out of water.

Regularly $50, this hippo humidifier is currently on sale for $40 on Amazon.

$40 at Amazon

HoMedics cool-mist oscillating ultrasonic humidifier

A great option for those looking for an oscillating humidifier, this HoMedics model spreads cool mist around a room in a 120-degree arc. The easy-to-fill tank holds one gallon of water, running up to 48 hours at a time. Other features include automatic shut-off and ultrasonic technology, which makes it whisper-quiet.

$70 at Amazon

Vicks warm mist humidifier

A cost-efficient gadget, the Vicks humidifier disperses warmed mist into a room to help with congestion and cough. The filter-free unit can be used with Vicks VapoSteam or medicated vapors and features a one-gallon tank for 24 hours of continuous use.

$35 at Amazon

Multitasky Glow-Getter candle humidifier

The Multitasky Glow-Getter candle humidifier is a great option for infusing essential oils into a space with added humidity. The portable candle-shaped gadget holds 280 mL of water, providing four hours of humidity. An added bonus? It brightens a room with warm light.

$30 at Multitasky

Honeywell Mistmate

Honeywell Mistmate delivers 20 hours of cool mist to a room. Ultra-quiet, the small humidifier features a large tank opening for easy filling and cleaning, and automatic shut-off once the tank is empty.

$29 at Amazon

Dyson Pure Humidity + Cool

Dyson Pure Humidity + Cool serves multiple functions. In addition to working as a humidifier, the smart-home gadget, controllable by voice with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri (and with an accompanying remote), purifies air and cools temperatures. One of the most feature-heavy and technologically advanced humidifiers on the market, it automatically detects airborne particles and humidity levels, reporting them in real-time to the Dyson Link app. Cleaning and maintenance are also easy; the machine alerts you when it’s time to clean the filter or run a simple deep clean cycle.

$800 at Dyson

Aircare 831000 whole-house humidifier

A whole-house humidifier priced just over $100, Aircare is a well-reviewed, six-gallon tank unit offering 70 hours of continuous humidity. While the unit is on the larger side, it fills a 2,700 square foot home with cool mist.

$120 at Amazon