SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon after allegedly pointing a gun at police during a standoff in a cemetery in San Bernardino.
According to San Bernardino police, the situation began a little before 2 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the Pioneer Memorial Cemetery, located at 211 E. 9th St., on a 911 call from the boy falsely claiming he had just killed three people.
During the 911 call, dispatchers heard the boy fire multiple shots. He also told dispatchers, “if they don’t kill me, I’ll have to kill them,” supposedly referring to the responding officers.
When officers got on scene, they found the boy holding a loaded gun with an extended magazine, police said.
Officers formed a perimeter around the cemetery and tried to negotiate with the boy to surrender, police said. During those negotiations, he allegedly fired a shot.
After several commands to drop the gun, the boy then pointed the weapon at officers, prompting them to open fire on him, police said. He was struck and wounded.
He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police recovered two handguns from the scene, four more loaded magazines and a large amount of ammunition.
No officers or bystanders were hurt during the standoff.