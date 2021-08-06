RESEDA (CBSLA) — A suspect was in custody Friday on suspicion of murder stemming from the death of a prominent banking executive inside her Reseda home.
Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, was arrested Friday around 3:35 p.m. near the 8800 block of Airlane Avenue.
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, West Valley Patrol officers responded to a death investigation near the 19300 block of Covello Street after 48-year-old Michelle Avan’s family members became concerned when they could not contact her.
A family member made the discovery and notified police and paramedics.
Upon arrival, officers located Avan inside the residence, unresponsive. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and she was pronounced dead.
Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives were investigating. The exact cause was not immediately known however, Avan appeared to have suffered trauma to her face.
Avan was a senior vice president with Bank of America, working to recruit women and under-represented employees globally. She was profiled by Essence magazine in 2017.
Turner is being held on $2 million bail.
