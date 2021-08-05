REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking her dog in Redondo Beach Monday night.
Edwin Alberto Donissuchite has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with one count each of sexual penetration by use of force and assault with intent to commit a felony.
According to Redondo Beach police, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday a woman was walking her dog in the 500 block of Diamond Street, near the Pacific Coast Highway, when she was physically and sexually assaulted by a suspect, later identified as Donissuchite.
A good Samaritan who witnessed the assault ran to the woman’s aid and detained the suspect until officers arrived on scene, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Donissuchite is being held in the Redondo Beach Jail on $750,000 bail.