LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After years of construction and development and hundreds of millions of dollars in costs, tickets will finally go on sale Thursday for the opening of the highly-anticipated Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on the Miracle Mile.

The 300,000-square-foot museum that is “devoted to exploring the art and science of movies and moviemaking” will open to the public on Sept. 30. It located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, directly across from the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. They are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors age 65 and older and $15 for college students. Admission is free for children ages 17 and under, as well as California residents with an EBT card.

Access to “The Oscars Experience,” an interactive simulation enabling visitors to feel as if they’re walking on stage at the Dolby Theatre to accept an Oscar, costs an additional $15.

The museum spans two buildings, based largely in the restored May Co. building, but extending into a spherical structure housing a major film theater and open-air terrace. The museum will feature 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, along with two theaters, an educational studio, a restaurant and other amenities.

It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano. According to Variety, the museum cost an estimated $482 million.

It was slated to open this past spring. However, the opening was pushed back due to the coronavirus.

“I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs,” said Bill Kramer, president of the Academy Museum, in a statement.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)