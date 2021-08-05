CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance video of a bicyclist who assaulted a teen girl while she was jogging in Culver City last week.
The attack occurred at about 10 a.m. on July 30 in the area of National Boulevard and Wesley Street.
According to Culver City police, a 17-year-old girl was jogging when a bicyclist followed behind her with a hand in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act.
When she tried to run away, he knocked her over the head with an unknown object, leaving her briefly unconscious, police said. When she regained consciousness, she saw the suspect riding away north on National Boulevard.
She was later treated at a hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening head injury, police disclosed.
Surveillance footage of the suspect riding his bicycle has been released.
He is described as white, with short black hair and a thin build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black camouflage sweatpants. He was riding a black bicycle with a red rear wheel.
Anyone with information should call police at 310-253-6391 or 310-253-6202.
