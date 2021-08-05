WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 92-year-old man, who was reported missing in West Hollywood, was found Thursday night.
Izya Byk was last seen at about 9:15 a.m. in the area of Fountain Avenue and North Poinsettia Place, according to a Silver Alert issued.
Byk is white, 5’1″ and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a green jacket with black stripes, a green shirt and tan pants. Byk may also be wearing glasses and walks with a cane.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.
