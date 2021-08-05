ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Five people were taken into custody Thursday after a pursuit suspect struck a utility pole and flipped over on a street in Silver Lake.
Glendale police officers began pursuing the silver-colored sedan in the Glendale area after attempting to conduct a traffic stop.READ MORE: Pasadena Unified School District Parents Voice Concerns About Return To Classrooms, Vaccines, Testing
The suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit through the Atwater Village and Echo Park areas before losing control during a left turn and violently striking a utility pole, knocking down live power lines near Berkeley Avenue and Allesandro Street at about 5:25 p.m.READ MORE: LA Community College District Board Mandates Vaccinations, Masks
The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants crawled out, surrendering to police shortly afterward.
No one was said to be injured in the crash.MORE NEWS: Culver City Announces Plans To Mandate COVID Vaccines For Employees
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)