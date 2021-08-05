HEMET (CBSLA) – A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck the Hemet area late Wednesday night.
The earthquake occurred at 11:51 p.m. about 0.8 miles northwest of the Hemet city center, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was recorded at Oakland and Hamilton avenues.
The quake occurred at a depth of about 11 miles.
There were no reports of damage or injury.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 508 people reported feeling it through USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” platform from as far west as Long Beach and as far north as Palmdale.