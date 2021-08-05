LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Two men were killed in a shooting in Long Beach overnight Wednesday.
The shooting occurred at 12:15 a.m. Thursday at East Anaheim Street and Locust Avenue.
Long Beach police responded to find two men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.
Both were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they died. They were not immediately identified.
No suspect information was released. There was no word on a motive in the slayings or whether it was gang related.