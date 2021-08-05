LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees approved two new board policies Thursday requiring vaccinations and facial coverings at all district colleges and facilities.

The board approved the policies at its regularly scheduled meeting on August 4 and directed the chancellor to develop the administrative procedures needed to implement these policies.

Neither policy prevents anyone from enrolling, attending or working at the district’s nine colleges or other facilities “but will, in fact, create safer in-person learning and workplace environments for students and district employees,” the district said.

The policy requires that “as a condition to physically access any District building, classroom, library, gymnasium, facility, or other indoor setting, all District employees and students shall either: 1) present proof that they have been fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19); or 2) undergo regular testing for COVID-19 infection and produce proof of negative COVID-19 test results.”

“These policies strengthen the Board’s position that the health and safety of our employees and students remains the District’s priority,” LACCD Board of Trustees President Steve Veres said. “The policies, complemented by our improved ventilation systems and increased sanitization standards, provide our highest assurance against the spread of the coronavirus and its variants.”

The mandate is similar to other institutes of higher education, public sector organizations and businesses in California and the rest of the country are doing, including the University of California, the California State University system and other community colleges, according to District officials.

Both the County and the City of Los Angeles have recently announced vaccination requirements for employees.

The Los Angeles City Council also announced it is considering proof of vaccination requirements for people when dining indoors at local restaurants.

District officials believe the vaccination policy could be fully operational within about two months while the face covering policy is in operation now due to the county Health Orders.

The LACCD “Colleges of Los Angeles” include Los Angeles City College; East Los Angeles College; Los Angeles Harbor College; Los Angeles Mission College; Los Angeles Pierce College; Los Angeles Southwest College; Los Angeles Trade-Technical College; Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College.