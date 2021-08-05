LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Jennifer Aniston says she has cut ties with people in her life that haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The actress told InStyle Magazine that she has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against the virus.
Aniston said this has caused her to lose a few people from her weekly routine.
“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she told the magazine.
She continued, "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."