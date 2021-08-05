LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears’ lawyer filed court papers Thursday asking a judge to expedite a hearing on the singer’s request to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate.
Attorney Matt Rosengart argues that every day Jamie Spears remains the conservator is "another day of avoidable harm."
Last month, Rosengart filed a motion seeking to have Jamie Spears replaced by Woodland Hills accountant Jason Rubin. But another hearing in the conservatorship is not scheduled until Sept. 29.
The court documents filed Thursday requests a hearing on Aug. 23 or soon thereafter. Rosengart argues in the papers that Spears continues to feel "traumatized" and is losing sleep because of her father's continued control over her estate.
Jaime Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, told the judge during a July 14 hearing that the elder Spears plans to stay in his role.
The long-lingering conservatorship has prompted Spears' fans to launch an online FreeBritney movement, calling for an end to the oversight of the 39-year-old singer's life and affairs. Organizers of the movement held a colorful rally outside the downtown courthouse during the July 14 hearing, when Spears also addressed the court.
