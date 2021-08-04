LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Jack Mayfield went 3 for 3 while homering from the No. 9 spot for the second consecutive night. His sixth homer was a solo shot in the fifth that gave Ohtani the extra run he needed as the Japanese star won for the third time in four starts.

Ohtani (6-1) allowed four hits and struck out six without a walk, losing his shutout in the sixth when a groundout by Adolis García scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who lined a leadoff double for one of his three hits.

Ohtani has a 2.93 ERA this season. He leads the majors with 37 home runs.

Austin Warren struck out Brock Holt looking with the tying run at third to end the seventh, Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless eighth and Raisel Iglesias got a game-ending double play from Andy Ibáñez for his 23rd save in 28 chances.

In his previous outing at Texas in April, Ohtani made history as the first home run leader to start on the mound since Babe Ruth 100 years ago. Now it’s becoming routine for the AL All-Star starter, and winner.

The lefty slugger didn’t add to his homer total, going 0 for 3 with a towering flyout to right that excited the crowd in Ohtani’s final at-bat in the fifth. But the right-hander didn’t allow more than one baserunner in an inning.

Entering the game with a first-inning ERA of 8.59, Ohtani had Nathaniel Lowe at third with one out after a double and wild pitch before getting García and Jonah Heim on flyouts to right.

Before Ohtani’s inning-ending groundout in the third, Kolby Allard bounced a pitch past Heim, who didn’t find the ball near the backstop until the sprinting Lagares was touching third. The catcher’s hurried flip went over a leaping Allard as Lagares slid under the pitcher and clapped his hands after giving LA a 1-0 lead.

Allard (2-10) allowed two runs in six innings but still lost his eighth consecutive start, the most in the same season for a Texas pitcher. It was the left-hander’s fewest runs since the last time he didn’t lose, a no-decision in mid-June.

