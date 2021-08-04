SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over the state’s mandate that K-12 students must wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.

The board voted to challenge the governor’s ongoing assertion of emergency rule-making powers due to the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the school mask mandate issued last month.

“When necessary, the board will fight to protect the health, safety and welfare of our county’s kids at school. Unfortunately, with the governor’s most recent action to force Orange County’s children, even those as young as 5 and 6 years old, to endure an academic year covering their faces for hours on end, the time to fight has come again,” the board said in a statement on its website.

“Putting aside for the moment the lack of a sound medical or scientific basis for the governor’s requirement to mask school children — who in general are neither at risk from COVID-19 nor likely to spread it — and also putting aside the lack of any thoughtful, well-considered and transparent balancing of the substantial harms of forced masking of juveniles against the purported benefits, the governor and his state-level executive agencies do not have the power to continue the state of emergency indefinitely, and to continue to suspend the Administrative Procedure Act to circumvent normal agency rule making requirements,” the statement continues.

“Indeed, the California Emergency Services Act (Cal. Gov’t Code Sec. 8629) requires the governor to `proclaim the termination of a state of emergency at the earliest possible date that conditions warrant.’

“On June 11, 2021, the governor announced that actions of Californians over the prior 15 months ‘had successfully curbed the spread of COVID-19,’ and he rescinded his `stay-at-home’ order. But while conditions clearly warrant the end of the state of emergency, and the governor effectively has announced as much, the governor has refused to give up his emergency powers. And he has now misused that power in a way that threatens serious harm to Orange County’s children.”

Newsom’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)