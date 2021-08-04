GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by Azusa police officers early Wednesday morning on a street in the neighboring city of Glendora.
The shooting occurred at 1:09 a.m. at Glendora Avenue and Route 66, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified.
The circumstances of the shooting were unknown. It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or returned fire. The sheriff’s department was assisting Azusa police with the investigation.