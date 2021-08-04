BURBANK (CBSLA) — A man who police say was recently fired from a retirement home in Burbank is set to be arraigned next month on a charge that he fatally stabbed a female employee.
Paul Lawrence Dunbar Haney IV, 27, of San Fernando, is due in a Pasadena courtroom on Sept. 2 for arraignment on the murder charge, which includes an allegation that he personally used a knife during the attack last Friday.
Authorities have not released the name of the 27-year-old woman who was killed.
Burbank Police Department officers responded to Burbank Retirement Villa, located at 1911 Grismer Avenue, shortly after 8 a.m. regarding an attempted murder.
Upon arrival, responding officers found the female employee suffering from several stab wounds to her arms and neck.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.
“Information provided by the caller indicated that the suspect had fled the scene,” Burbank police Lt. J.J. Puglisi said. “Upon arrival, responding officers found a female employee in her 20s suffering from several stab wounds to her arms and neck.
“Responding officers saw a male matching the description of the suspect running from the area, armed with a knife,” Puglisi said. “The male refused to comply with officers’ direction, swinging the knife at them. Officers then took the male to the ground, detaining him. Witnesses identified the male as the person who had stabbed the victim. Officers recovered two knives as evidence.”
The suspect is being held on $2 million bail.
"There is no indication that this is a random act of violence," Puglisi said. "The suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect had been recently terminated from the business."
