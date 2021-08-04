LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The iconic Hollywood Museum reopened Wednesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic back in March of 2020.
The reopened museum — which bills itself as “the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world” — takes up four floors in the historic Max Factor Building on Highland Avenue and will feature exhibits dedicated to “Back to the Future,” “Harry Potter,” Marilyn Monroe and super heroes of the 20th century.READ MORE: Street Racing Likely To Blame For Fiery Burbank Wreck Which Killed 3, Injured 2
“We are so happy to be able to once again welcome our fans, post pandemic, from the U.S. and all over the world back to The Hollywood Museum,” founder and president Donelle Dadigan said in a statement. “We have been looking forward to this day! Our priority is the safety of our visitors and to ensure everyone has the best experience as they return to the museum. The Hollywood Museum is ready for its close-up!”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors over 65. Children 5 and under get in for $5.READ MORE: Gunman Barricaded In RV In South LA After Shooting
As part of the reopening festivities, Dadigan presented a $5,000 check to the Michael J. Fox Foundation on behalf of the museum and Bill and Patrick Shea, the father-son car-restoration team who have donated a series of props from the “Back to the Future” franchise to the museum. Fox was expected to accept the donation remotely.
Meanwhile, Mel’s Drive-In restaurant, located next door to the museum, also reopened Wednesday for the first time in more than 17 months. It is celebrating with a new “Hollywood Museum Burger.”MORE NEWS: Spirit Airlines’ Massive Flight Cancellation Debacle Enters Fourth Day
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)