LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police were surrounding a suspected gunman who had barricaded himself in an RV in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning after a shooting which left another man wounded.
The shooting occurred at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Gage Avenue and St. Andrews Place, according to Los Angeles police. Officers arrived to find a man wounded. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The gunman then allegedly barricaded himself in a nearby RV, police said. The standoff was still ongoing as of 10 a.m.
The circumstances of the incident and a motive for the shooting were unclear.