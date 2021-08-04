LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retail giant CVS Pharmacy is increasing its hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour beginning in July of 2022.
CVS Health, the parent company of CVS Pharmacy, made the announced Wednesday. The company noted that 65% of its employees currently make more than $15 per hour.
CVS said its "new wage structure" will include higher hourly rates for workers such as pharmacy technicians and call center representatives.
There has been a nationwide push among labor activists to get minimum wage increased to $15 per hour.
Chipotle increased its hourly minimum wage to $15 in June.
The minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles is $15.