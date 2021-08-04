CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, the Culver City Police department sought the public’s help identifying a bicyclist who assaulted a 17-year-old girl while she was jogging Saturday on a city bike path.
The teenager was running north alongside National Boulevard at Wesley Street at about 10 a.m. Friday when she spotted a suspect riding his bike behind her, the Culver City PD reported.
Authorities have now released security video of the suspect. He is described as a male with short black hair and thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt, black camouflage sweatpants and riding a black bicycle with a red rear wheel.
"The suspect seemed to be intently watching her, while one of his hands was in his pants, possibly committing a lewd act," Sgt. Carey Grant of the Culver City Police Department said. "The victim became scared and attempted to run away, when she was hit in the head with an unknown object."
After briefly losing consciousness, the victim was able to see her attacker ride north onto National Boulevard.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for a "serious, but non-life-threatening injury to the head," police said.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310- 253-6391 or 310-253-6202.