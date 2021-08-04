ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A brush fire sparked by a burning vehicle that scorched about 50 acres in the Angeles National Forest was 35% contained Wednesday, officials said.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a vehicle fire in about a half-acre of medium brush in the area of Ridge Road and Mount Baldy Road in the Angeles National Forest around 2:30 p.m.
The fire quickly spread to brush and had grown to 15 to 20 acres by 4 p.m.
By 4:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres.
|Update| #AntonioFire – The fire has grown to 45-50 acres and remains 0% contained. The spread of the fire has slowed down due to effective aircraft. Difficult and inaccessible terrain making it difficult for crews to get hose lay and containment. Photo: @LACoFireAirOps pic.twitter.com/Ioi6G6uDh2
— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) August 4, 2021
According to the Angeles National Forest, the fire was burning at a medium rate of spread moving uphill.
Mount Baldy Road and the Claremont Wilderness Park were closed as crews battled the flames.
Firefighting helicopters were deployed to aid the fire crews.
According to LACFD, the fire was 100% in the forest and no are structures threatened.